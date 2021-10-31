T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan vs Namibia – Pitch Report, Predicted XI and Match Prediction

Afghanistan will lock horns with Namibia in Match 27 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (October 31).

Afghanistan won their opening game of Super 12 stage against Scotland by 130 runs. However, they lost their next match to Pakistan by five wickets. On the other hand, Namibia made it to the Super-12 stage of the multi-team tournament with a victory over Ireland. They continued their fine run in the competition and registered a four-wicket win against Scotland in their first Super 12 game.

Afghanistan and Namibia have never played a T20I against each other. When the two teams met in the T20s, Afghanistan prevailed in both encounters.

Pitch report:

The pitch in Abu Dhabi is known to help the spinners. However, in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the faster bowlers have made it difficult for the batters to score runs. In the previous three matches played at this venue, the team batting second have won the contest, so whoever wins the toss will like to field first.

Probable XIs:

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat/Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Namibia: Craig Williams, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

AFG wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 35-40

NAM total: 130-140

Case 2:

NAM wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

AFG total: 140-150

Afghanistan to win the contest.