T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan vs Pakistan – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

  • Afghanistan will compete with Pakistan in Match 24 of T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai.

  • This will be the first time when both teams clash in a T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Match Prediction (Image Source: @ICC)
The Dubai International Stadium will host the Match 24 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 between Afghanistan and Pakistan on Friday, October 29.

Pakistan own the top spot in the points table of Group 2 after winning both matches against India and New Zealand. Similarly, Afghanistan are right behind their neighbours at the second position, thanks to their humungous 130-run victory over Scotland.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 01 | AFG won: 00 | PAK won: 01 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

So far, the surface in Dubai has been good for both batters and bowlers. Although, spinners have always enjoyed some sort of advantage at this venue. The dew will impact the game since it’s an evening fixture, so bowling first would be ideal for the team that wins the toss.

Probable XIs:

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen ul Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

  • AFG wins the toss and bowls first
  • Powerplay score: 40-50
  • Pakistan total: 150-160

Case 2:

  • PAK wins the toss and bowls first
  • Powerplay score: 45-55
  • Afghanistan total: 155-165

Team batting second to win the contest.

