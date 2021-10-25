T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan vs Scotland – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

  • Afghanistan will take on Scotland in Match 17 of T20 World Cup 2021 on Monday.

  • Afghanistan hold a 6-0 record over Scotland in T20 Internationals.

T20 World Cup 2021:Afghanistan vs Scotland, Match Prediction (Image Source: Twitter)
Afghanistan will face Scotland in Match 17 of Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday, October 25.

Both the Group 2 sides will be looking to start their campaign on a winning note. It is going to be the battle between aspiring Scottish batters versus experienced Afghani bowlers.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 06 | AFG won: 06 | SCO won: 0 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) gave the impression that tracks in Sharjah are pretty slow. However, the fresh pitch used for the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh game provided the high-scoring contest. Teams winning the toss will look to field first.

Probable XIs:

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Hamid Hassan

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

  • AFG wins the toss and bowls first
  • Powerplay score: 35-40
  • Scotland total: 135-145

Case 2:

  • SCO wins the toss and bowls first
  • Powerplay score: 40-45
  • Afghanistan total: 140-150

Team batting second to win the contest.

