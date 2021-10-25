T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan vs Scotland – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

Afghanistan will face Scotland in Match 17 of Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday, October 25.

Both the Group 2 sides will be looking to start their campaign on a winning note. It is going to be the battle between aspiring Scottish batters versus experienced Afghani bowlers.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 06 | AFG won: 06 | SCO won: 0 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) gave the impression that tracks in Sharjah are pretty slow. However, the fresh pitch used for the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh game provided the high-scoring contest. Teams winning the toss will look to field first.

Probable XIs:

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Hamid Hassan

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

AFG wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 35-40

Scotland total: 135-145

Case 2:

SCO wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

Afghanistan total: 140-150

Team batting second to win the contest.