T20 World Cup 2021: Batting legend VVS Laxman names his India XI for clash against Pakistan

  • VVS Laxman revealed his India playing XI for the match against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021.

  • The arch-rivals will face each other in Dubai on October 24.

VVS Laxman picks his India XI for the match against Pakistan in T20 WC 2021 (Image Source: Twitter)
Team India will start their campaign of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 against Pakistan on Sunday, October 24, in Dubai. Ahead of the mega clash, many experts have revealed their favourite and predicted what could be the playing XI for both sides.

Following the bandwagon, former India cricketer VVS Laxman has picked his playing XI of the Virat Kohli-led Indian team. Notably, India has already won both practice games against England and Australia.

Starting with the opening pair, Laxman went with vice-captain Rohit Sharma and stylish batter KL Rahul. Both Rohit and Rahul have impressed with their respective performances in the warm-up matches.

The Hyderabad cricket icon then picked captain Virat Kohli, batsman Suryakumar Yadav, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to complete the middle order. Laxman named Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja as his all-rounders.

“They [India] are spoilt for choices. But I will go with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul to open. No. 3 will be Virat Kohli, No. 4 will be Suryakumar Yadav, No. 5 Rishabh Pant, No. 6 Hardik Pandya, No. 7 will be Ravindra Jadeja,” Laxman said on Star Sports.

While, Jaddu was good with the ball against Australia, Hardik didn’t ball in both the practice games. It is also unclear whether Hardik will bowl or not in the multi-team tournament. Notably, Rohit, who captain the ‘Men in Blue’ in the warm-up fixture against Australia, said at the toss that he, Kohli, and Suryakumar would fulfil the extra bowler’s responsibility if needed.

Among the bowlers, Laxman went with two pacers in the form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Similarly, the 46-year-old picked Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy as two specialist spinners.

“No. 8 will be Bhuvneshwar Kumar, No. 9 will be Bumrah, No. 10 and No. 11 will be two spinners, Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar,” added Laxman.

