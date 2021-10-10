T20 World Cup 2021: ICC announces prize money for the multi-team tournament

On Sunday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the prize money for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. The multi-team tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

As much as 5.6 million dollars has been allocated for the competition, which all the 16 participating teams will share. The winner of the global showpiece event will be awarded 1.6 million dollars, while the runners-up shall get half of the winning amount.

“The winners of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be awarded prize money of $1.6 million while the runners-up will take home $800,000,” the ICC’s statement read.

The two losing semi-finalists will receive 400,000 dollars each. Additionally, there will be a bonus amount for every match that teams win in the Super 12 stage. The victors in each of the 30 matches will give teams a sum of 40,000 dollars. Similarly, the teams which get knocked out in the Super 12 stage will be awarded 70,000 dollars each.

“The ICC will also continue to award a bonus amount for every win during the Super 12 stage of the tournament, as was the case during the 2016 edition of the tournament. The victors during all the 30 matches during the Super 12 stage will take home an amount of $40,000 — amounting to a total pot of $1,200,000. The teams which get knocked out in the Super 12 stage will be awarded $70,000 each, amounting to a total sum of $560,000,” the ICC statement added.

Notably, the teams confirmed to be competing in the Super 12 stage are Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan, South Africa and West Indies. Whereas, sides participating in Round 1 are Bangladesh, Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, Sri Lanka and Papua New Guinea.