T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Pakistan – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

India will take on Pakistan in the much-awaited clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 24.
This will be the first match of the arch-rivals in their respective campaign at the multi-team tournament.
Notably, Pakistan have never managed to defeat Team India in World Cups, be it ODIs or T20Is. The ‘Men in Blue’ hold a dominating 12-0 record against their neighbours, with seven win in the 50-overs World Cup and five victories at the T20 World Cup.
Head-to-Head record:
Played: 08 | IND won: 07 | PAK won: 01 | No result: 0
Pitch report:
Dew is likely to impact the game, so team winning the toss will look to field first. Spinners are likely to dominate the proceedings after powerplay overs.
Probable XIs:
India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin/Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik/Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.
Match Prediction:
Case 1:
- IND wins the toss and bowls first
- Powerplay score: 40-45
- PAK total: 140-155
Case 2:
- PAK win the toss and bowl first
- Powerplay score: 45-50
- IND total: 145-160
Team batting second to win the contest.