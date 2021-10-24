T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Pakistan – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • India and Pakistan will face each other in Match 16 of T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday.

  • Pakistan have never beaten India in the T20 World Cup history.

T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Pakistan – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction
T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Pakistan, Match Prediction (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

India will take on Pakistan in the much-awaited clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 24.

This will be the first match of the arch-rivals in their respective campaign at the multi-team tournament.

Notably, Pakistan have never managed to defeat Team India in World Cups, be it ODIs or T20Is. The ‘Men in Blue’ hold a dominating 12-0 record against their neighbours, with seven win in the 50-overs World Cup and five victories at the T20 World Cup.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 08 | IND won: 07 | PAK won: 01 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

Dew is likely to impact the game, so team winning the toss will look to field first. Spinners are likely to dominate the proceedings after powerplay overs.

Probable XIs:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin/Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik/Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

  • IND wins the toss and bowls first
  • Powerplay score: 40-45
  • PAK total: 140-155

Case 2:

  • PAK win the toss and bowl first
  • Powerplay score: 45-50
  • IND total: 145-160

Team batting second to win the contest.

TAGS: , , ,

CATEGORY: India, T20, World Cup

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement