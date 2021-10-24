T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Pakistan – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

India will take on Pakistan in the much-awaited clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 24.

This will be the first match of the arch-rivals in their respective campaign at the multi-team tournament.

Notably, Pakistan have never managed to defeat Team India in World Cups, be it ODIs or T20Is. The ‘Men in Blue’ hold a dominating 12-0 record against their neighbours, with seven win in the 50-overs World Cup and five victories at the T20 World Cup.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 08 | IND won: 07 | PAK won: 01 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

Dew is likely to impact the game, so team winning the toss will look to field first. Spinners are likely to dominate the proceedings after powerplay overs.

Probable XIs:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin/Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik/Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

IND wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

PAK total: 140-155

Case 2:

PAK win the toss and bowl first

Powerplay score: 45-50

IND total: 145-160

Team batting second to win the contest.