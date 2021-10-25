T20 World Cup 2021: Netizens fume after KL Rahul given ‘out’ on a no-ball in India vs Pakistan clash

Team India faced an embarrassing 10-wicket loss against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi shattered the Indian batting unit, removing both the openers Rohit Sharma (0) and KL Rahul (3) in his first two overs. The left-armer dismissed Rohit with an inswinging yorker and sent back Rahul with an inswinging length delivery.

Afridi bowled a delivery that pitched on off stump and came sharply into Rahul. The white leather pierced the gap between bat and pad and shattered Rahul’s stumps.

However, soon after, Afridi outdid Rahul, the fans on social media caught one of the blunders made by the third umpire. Many users took to Twitter and shared the photos of Afridi overstepping, and the delivery that dismissed Rahul should have been called a no-ball. Unfortunately, the third umpire failed to notice it.

Here is how netizens reacted:

Umpiring in #ind Vs Pakistan was worst….run out was neglected…side angle showed bat was not grounded & no ball LBW of Rahul ….#KLRahul #INDvPAK @ICC pic.twitter.com/PqKPSgzWoI — Jigar tailor (@JJJKING_26) October 24, 2021

Rahul was out on a no ball #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/UQHZNmTUVl — Ayush Saraf (@AyushSaraf_10) October 24, 2021

How in the world this not a no ball ? pic.twitter.com/aI3v3fryTe — Mahesh 💫 (@CloudyCrick) October 24, 2021

When it comes to the match, India, after being asked to bat first, could only manage to post 151/7 on the board. Captain Virat Kohli (57) and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant (39) played crucial knocks to help India reach a respectable total.

In reply, Pakistan chased down the target with 10 wickets and 2.1 overs to spare. Skipper Babar Azam scored 68*, while his partner-in-crime Mohammad Rizwan made an unbeaten 79.

After the game, Kohli praised Pakistan for an all-round display of cricket, stating the ‘Men in Green’ outplayed them.

“We didn’t execute properly. Credit where it’s due, and Pakistan outplayed us today. They started brilliantly with the ball, and three wickets for 20 runs was not a good start. We needed wickets early, but with the bat, they gave us absolutely no chances,” said Kohli during the post-match presentation.