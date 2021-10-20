T20 World Cup 2021: Reason why Australia will wear two jerseys in the tournament

Australia are ready to wear two different jerseys for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. This will be the first time that Australian players will don two kits in an ICC event. The jersey with black, gold and green colour is a near-replica of the Australia women’s team’s kit during the T20 World Cup in early 2020.

Australian men will don the alternate jersey in their opening fixture in Abu Dhabi against South Africa on October 23. According to cricket.com.au, Australia’s jersey closely resembles with a few associate nations, and that is why the ICC has asked the Aussies to have an alternate kit.

“ICC ruled the kit too closely resembled that which would be worn by some other nations, particularly the Associate nations who don’t have the resources to produce two kits, and a clash strip had to be produced, leading CA to repurpose the kit worn at the 2019 ODI World Cup in England,” the report read.

“Australia have been directed by the ICC to wear their yellow kit against South Africa, whom they face in their Super 12 opening match on Saturday and will bring it out of the kit bag again if they face Scotland, Namibia or Papua New Guinea,” the report added.

During their warm-up fixture against New Zealand, Australia donned their alternate kit, and in case the two teams meet again in the tournament, they will wear the main black-coloured jersey.

Australia’s 2021 T20 World Cup fixtures