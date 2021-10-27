T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland vs Namibia – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the 21st match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 between Scotland and Namibia on Wednesday, October 27.

This will be the first match of Namibia in the Super 12 stage of the competition. On the other hand, Scotland have played one game against Afghanistan, which they lost by a massive margin of 130 runs.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 02 | SCO won: 0 | NAM won: 02 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The pitch in Abu Dhabi is tough to bat on. Both slow and fast bowlers will get help from the surface. Also, the dew is expected to play is part. Hence, the team winning the toss would look to bowl first.

Probable XIs:

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

NAM wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 30-40

Scotland total: 130-140

Case 2:

SCO wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 35-40

Namibia total: 140-150

Team batting second to win the contest.