T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa vs West Indies – Pitch Report, Predicted XI and Match Prediction

South Africa and West Indies will compete in the 18th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Dubai on Tuesday, October 26.

West Indies made a shocking start against England as they were bundled out for just 55 and lost the match by 6 wickets. Now, they will face an attack led by fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. South Africa too did not bat well in their opening game against Australia, but they dragged the contest to the last over where Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade won the contest for the Aussies.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 15 | SA won: 09 | WI won: 06 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The pitch in Dubai is good for batting as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. However, fast bowlers enjoy bowling on this track because of the swing and bounce they get in the powerplay overs. The team winning the toss should bat first.

Probable XIs:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

SA wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

WI total: 145-160

Case 2:

WI wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 35-40

SA total: 140-155

Team batting second to win the contest.