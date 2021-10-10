T20 World Cup 2021: Umran Malik to join Team India as net bowler

Umran Malik, who represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), will join Team India as a net bowler for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The 21-year-old pacer has been asked to stay back in UAE, a source close to the SRH franchise told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

In his second match of the season, against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Malik helped his side register a four-run win and clocked 152.95kph – the fastest ball of IPL 2021, so far.

His speed prompted RCB and Team India skipper Virat Kohli to say that Malik needed to be looked after to ensure the management could get the best out of him.

“This tournament throws up talent every year,” Kohli had said at the presentation.

“It’s good to see a guy bowling at 150 clicks. It’s important to understand the progress of individuals from here on, how to maintain your body and how you can get the best out of them. The pool of fast bowlers being strong is always going to be a good thing for Indian cricket. Whenever you see talent like this, obviously you’re going to have your eyes on them and make sure that you maximise their potential.”

The Jammu & Kashmir speedster had impressed Kohli enough to earn a call-up as a net bowler with the Indian team.

As far as the T20 World Cup is concerned, India will play two warm-up matches against Australia and England before kick-starting their campaign in the main event against Pakistan on October 24.