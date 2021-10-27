T20 World Cup: Wasim Jaffer slams Waqar Younis for his controversial statement after India-Pakistan match

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer lambasted Pakistan bowling legend Waqar Younis for his controversial comments following the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match.

Notably, Younis had said that he found more joy in Mohammad Rizwan’s ‘Namaz’ during the match against India than his splendid batting, which led Pakistan to their first-ever victory over India in the ICC event.

“The manner in which Babar and Rizwan batted, the strike-rotation, the look on their faces, it was amazing. The best thing, what Rizwan did, Mashalla, he offered the Namaz on the ground surrounded by Hindus, that was really something very special for me,” Waqar had said on ARY News.

On Wednesday, Jaffer took to his official Twitter handle and slammed Younis for his senseless statement.

“Absolutely vile and disgusting comments from Waqar Younis. #Shameful,” Jaffer wrote on the micro-blogging website.

Often considered as the ‘voice of Indian cricket, ‘ veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle had also criticised Younis for his statement. Bhogle reckoned it was terrible to hear this from a player like Younis.

“For a person of Waqar Younis’ stature to say that watching Rizwan offering namaz in front of Hindus was very special to him is one of the most disappointing things I have heard. A lot of us try hard to play such things down and talk up sport, and to hear this is terrible,” Bhogle had tweeted.

After facing severe backlash, Younis offered his apology and said he did not mean to hurt the sentiments of many.

“In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, a genuine mistake. Sports unites people regardless of race, colour, or religion. #apologies,” Younis tweeted.