T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies includes Jason Holder in the squad for the remainder of the tournament

West Indies have brought senior all-rounder Jason Holder into their T20 World Cup squad as a replacement for the injured left-arm seamer Obed McCoy.

McCoy, who represented West Indies in their opening fixture against England, has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a right shin injury.

The ICC has officially approved Holder’s addition to the Windies squad. Notably, the star all-rounder was already in the UAE as a travelling reserve and is available for selection in West Indies’ next fixture against Bangladesh on Friday (October 29).

“Jason Holder has been in the UAE for a while now and will fit quite well into the team unit. He is an experienced and knowledgeable cricketer who we know will be eager and excited to grab the opportunity,” said CWI’s lead men’s selector, Roger Harper, in an official statement.

“McCoy did really well in the T20Is earlier this year and adapted well in the opening match against England. He was a key member of the bowling unit, and it’s unfortunate he won’t be able to take any further part in the tournament. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the field ready to go again in the near future,” he added.

Not to mention, the defending champions have lost both their first two games in the ongoing global showpiece event. In the first match against England, West Indies faced a six-wicket defeat, while in the second match, South Africa thrashed Windies by eight wickets.