T20 World Cup: Babar Azam’s mother was on ventilator during India-Pakistan game, reveals father Azam Siddiqui

Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s father has revealed that his son’s mother was on a ventilator when his side played their opening game of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 against India in Dubai last week.

In fact, Babar played all three games for Pakistan under ‘severe distress’ due to his mother’s illness. Babar’s father Azam Siddiqui also shared an emotional note on his Instagram account.

Leading from the front, Babar scored an unbeaten 68 in Pakistan’s impressive 10-wicket win over India to open their account in the Super 12 stage.

In the second match against New Zealand, Babar made nine runs, followed by the third fixture against Afghanistan, where the Pakistan skipper shined with the willow, scoring a splendid 51. After India, Pakistan defeated both New Zealand and Afghanistan to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

“It’s time for my nation to know some truth. Congratulations to all of you on the victory in all three games. There was a big test at our house. On the day the match was against India, on that day Babar’s mother was on a ventilator,” Siddiqui wrote on Instagram.

“Babar played all three matches in severe distress. I don’t want to come here. It was supposed to be, but I came so that Babar may not get weak. It is by the grace of God that he is fine now,” he added.

“The purpose of sharing is to not criticise our national heroes without any reason. And yes, I know, if I don’t get paradise. If you get a position, you have to give exams too. Long live Pakistan.”