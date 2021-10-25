T20 WC: Here’s how Virat Kohli reacted to a journalist’s question of dropping Rohit Sharma from playing XI

The Virat Kohli-led Team India faced a humiliating loss against Pakistan on Sunday in their opening match of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai. Though the Men in Blue were the favourites of the game, Babar Azam & Co.’s collective effort on the field resulted in their historic victory.

For the first time in World Cup history, Pakistan defeated India and that too by 10 wickets.

Put in to bat first, India lost both their openers in the first three overs with just 6 runs on the board. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Pakistan young sensation Shaheen Afridi for a golden duck in the first over of the match. Afridi then cleaned up KL Rahul on the first ball of the third over.

During the post-match press conference, Indian skipper Kohli, who was the lone warrior for his side with 57 runs off balls, was asked whether he should have chosen Ishan Kishan in the playing XI instead of Rohit.

Kohli hit back at the reporter by saying: “It’s a very brave question. What do you think, sir? I played the team that I thought was the best. What is your opinion.”

The reporter replied, “I am just asking. I am not going to comment.”

Kohli then said, “Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 internationals? You will drop Rohit Sharma? Do you know what he did in the last game that we played? Yeah? Unbelievable. If you want controversy, please tell me before so I can answer accordingly,” the Indian talisman also started to laugh while answering the question.

Kohli further said that his team accepts the defeat against Pakistan and will try to give their best in the upcoming games. India will next take on New Zealand at the same venue on October 31.

Here’s the video: