T20 World Cup: Mushtaq Ahmed gives ‘formula’ to Pakistan bowlers to dismiss Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Ahead of the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, many experts have revealed their choices and playing XIs of both teams.

The latest to jump on the bandwagon is former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed, who has come up with a few tips to Pakistan bowlers concerning how to dismiss star India batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Both Kohli and Rohit are the leading run-getters in T20 Internationals (T20is) and have a stunning record against Pakistan in ICC events. Notably, the last time arch-rivals met during the 50-over World Cup in 2019, Rohit scored 140 runs, while the Indian skipper made 77.

Mushtaq suggested that Pakistan bowlers should bowl inswing and short-pitch deliveries to trouble Rohit. The former Pakistan spinner reckoned that Mumbaikar struggles against inswing and can’t stop himself from hitting bumpers since he happens to be a compulsive puller.

“Rohit takes his time and is smart, and I feel an inswing bowler can be effective against him at the beginning of his innings. It creates a bit of a problem for him. Also, bouncers can work on slow wickets as he is a compulsive puller, so that can work if you set the field well,” Mushtaq told ANI.

When it comes to Indian captain Kohli, Mushtaq asserted that Pakistan should keep the field tight and not give easy runs to the Delhi-lad. Mushtaq felt that the less busy Kohli would be on the field, the more chances it would create to get his wicket.

“For Kohli, I believe you have to play with the field setting. It is white-ball cricket so you won’t have much swing. But the key will be to make him earn the first 10-15 runs by keeping the fielding tight. In that case, he will try to hit over the fielders, and that can create chances,” Mushtaq added further.

Not to forget, India will take on Pakistan at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 24.