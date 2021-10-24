T20 World Cup – WATCH: Aiden Markram takes a spectacular diving catch to dismiss Steve Smith

  • Aiden Markram took a stunning catch to see-off Steve Smith.

  • Despite the catch, South Africa could not stop Australia from winning the Super 12 opener.

Aiden Markram (Pic Source: Twitter)
South Africa’s Aiden Markram stunned everyone with his spectacular catch to dismiss Australian batter Steve Smith during his team’s opening encounter at the ongoing T20 World Cup on Saturday.

It all happened on the fifth delivery of the 15th over in Australia’s run chase. Smith pulled a shot length delivery from Anrich Nortje, which went straight towards the long-on boundary. However, the ball was intercepted by Markram, who came in flying from about 20 yards distance to complete a stunning catch.

Despite Smith (35 off 34) failing to reach his fifty, Australia chased the set target in 19.4 overs and won the game by five wickets.

Earlier, Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to field first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Aiden Markram top-scored for the Proteas with a 36-ball 40, while Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa took two wickets each for Australia.

The Temba Bavuma-led side could only manage 118/9 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Relive the moment here:

Well, going ahead, the Aussies will have to improve their batting performance as their skipper Aaron Finch was dismissed for a five-ball duck. His opening partner David Warner also failed to find any form and could muster only 14 off 15 balls.

