T20 World Cup – WATCH: Aiden Markram takes a spectacular diving catch to dismiss Steve Smith

South Africa’s Aiden Markram stunned everyone with his spectacular catch to dismiss Australian batter Steve Smith during his team’s opening encounter at the ongoing T20 World Cup on Saturday.

It all happened on the fifth delivery of the 15th over in Australia’s run chase. Smith pulled a shot length delivery from Anrich Nortje, which went straight towards the long-on boundary. However, the ball was intercepted by Markram, who came in flying from about 20 yards distance to complete a stunning catch.

Despite Smith (35 off 34) failing to reach his fifty, Australia chased the set target in 19.4 overs and won the game by five wickets.

Earlier, Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to field first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Aiden Markram top-scored for the Proteas with a 36-ball 40, while Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa took two wickets each for Australia.

The Temba Bavuma-led side could only manage 118/9 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Relive the moment here:

What a catch that was by Aiden Markram to send Steve Smith back to the pavilion! Guy flew like Superman to grab that catch!#T20WorldCup #AUSvSA — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) October 23, 2021

Flying Aiden Markram, what a terrific catch. pic.twitter.com/zE1GLB1HU6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 23, 2021

Now, this is an absolutely flying catch by Aiden Markram. Brilliant piece of fielding !!#T20WorldCup2021 #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/1THBYWr6F6 — Kaushik (@Kushh_007) October 23, 2021

Well, going ahead, the Aussies will have to improve their batting performance as their skipper Aaron Finch was dismissed for a five-ball duck. His opening partner David Warner also failed to find any form and could muster only 14 off 15 balls.