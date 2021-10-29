T20 World Cup – WATCH: David Warner recreates Cristiano Ronaldo’s Coca-Cola stunt after AUS vs SL clash

Australian opener David Warner shut down his critics with a sensational half-century in the Thursday night fixture against Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

Warner lit up the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with q match-winning effort of 65 from 42 deliveries, including 10 boundaries. The explosive left-handed batter helped his team chase down the target of 155 in 17 overs.

After the match, Warner attended a press conference, and before taking any questions, the New South Wales cricketer tried to imitate Cristiano Ronaldo. It all happened when Warner took to the podium to talk to the reporters, and found some Coca-Cola bottles in front of him.

Like Ronaldo, Warner also removed the bottles but was asked to put them back, to which he said, “If it’s good enough for Cristiano, it’s good enough for me.”

Notably, in the pre-match conference of Portugal’s Euro 2020 match against Hungary, Ronaldo had removed the bottles of Coca-Cola and urged people to drink water. It was reported that Ronaldo’s action had cost Coca Cola $5.2 billion.

For the unversed, the soft drink company is the International Cricket Council’s exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner till 2023. It is also one of the biggest sponsors of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Here is the video:

Upon returning on his form, Warner said he was confident and just needed one innings to get back to the groove.

“Everyone was talking about my form, which I reiterated was not a thing I was worried about. It was about going out there and starting well. That’s all we’re trying to do, apply pressure to the bowlers,” said Warner in the presser.

“Shutting the critics down? No, never. That’s the world of sport. When you ride the highs, you’ve got to ride the lows, and you’ve got to stay confident, keep a smile on your face, and never let it get to you,” he added.