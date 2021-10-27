T20 World Cup – WATCH: Devon Conway takes a blinder to dismiss Mohammad Hafeez during PAK vs NZ clash

New Zealand didn’t have the best start in their T20 World Cup 2021 journey as the Black Caps lost their first match against Pakistan in Group 2 by five wickets. Despite making a below-par total of 134/8, the Kiwi bowlers tried their best to stretch the game as long as possible. However, Pakistan managed to chase down the target in the penultimate over.

The batting unit was the major disappointment for New Zealand, but the bowlers and fielders brought a lot of positives, particularly an incredible effort by Devon Conway to get rid of senior Pakistan batter Mohammad Hafeez.

It all happened on the last ball of the 11th over bowled by Mitchell Santner when Hafeez stepped on the track and hit the ball in the wide long-off region. For a moment, it appeared the white leather would easily carry the boundary, however, Conway had some other plans.

The Wellington-lad ran in quickly, attempted a full-stretched dive to his left, and plucked the ball to finish Hafeez’s innings.

After the match, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson heaped praises on Pakistan for being a better team. Williamson reckoned the current Pakistani side are a team to watch in the multi-team tournament.

“It is very disappointing. We were optimistic at the halfway stage. It was going to be really tough, we were a boundary or two at being above par. There were small margins, but we couldn’t nail it at the back end. Credit to Pakistan, they are a strong side and were very smart. I thought our bowlers were outstanding for 80% of the game. Quite tough to swallow. We were going into the second half, but this is a very good Pakistani side and are a team to watch,” said Williamson at the post-match presentation.