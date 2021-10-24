T20 World Cup: WATCH – Keshav Maharaj gets out in a comical way against Australia

In the first match of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, Australia defeated South Africa to start their campaign on a winning note.

Although, the victory didn’t come easy as the Proteas fought back after batting failure, and the match went to the wire with Aussies winning on the fourth ball of the final over.

Batting first, Temba Bavuma and Co. failed to find any momentum and were restricted at 118/9 in their allotted 20 overs. During their innings, South Africa suffered several hiccups, but the most notable one was the hilarious run-out of tailender Keshav Maharaj.

It all happened after Maharaj played the ball from Pat Cummins towards the point region. The fielder threw the ball towards the non-striker’s end, where no one was backing, and the white leather went towards long-on. Maharaj attempted to steal the overthrow run but was sent back by Aiden Markram.

However, while returning towards the strikers’ end, Maharaj slipped and was eventually found short of his ground as wicketkeeper Matthew Wade whipped the bails in time.

Here is the video:

Big effort from the guys to get us to the last over: Bavuma after the loss

Despite making 118/9, the Proteas bowlers bowled exceptionally well and took the game to the last over. Australia had to work really hard to chase down the paltry target, which they did with only two balls to spare. South Africa captain Bavuma was satisfied with the way his bowlers delivered and kept their side into the match until the final over.

“We always talk about us being resilient, and there was opportunity. Big effort from the guys to get us to the last over. We just didn’t get enough with the bat, and it was always going to be tough for the bowlers, and it was a good effort from them to get it to this stage,” said Bavuma during the post-match presentation.