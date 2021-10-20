Twitter Reactions: Shakib Al Hasan’s all-round show keep Bangladesh alive in T20 World Cup 2021

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Bangladesh defeated Oman by 26 runs.

  • Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan contributed with both bat and ball.

Twitter Reactions: Shakib Al Hasan’s all-round show keep Bangladesh alive in T20 World Cup 2021
Shakib Al Hasan (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Bangladesh kept their hopes alive of making it to the Super-12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup with a 26-run win over Oman in Al Amerat on Tuesday, October 19.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was the star of the night for Bangladesh as he scalped three wickets and then scored a quickfire 42 to help his side win the match and remain in contention to move on to the next stage.

Earlier, Scotland made it two wins in two games as they registered a 17-run victory over Papua New Guinea in their Group B fixture. With this win, the Scots have almost made it to the Super-12 stage. They had beaten Bangladesh in their first fixture of the Round 1 stage.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 153 in 20 overs (Mohammad Naim 64, Shakib Al Hasan 42; Bilal Khan 3/18, Fayyaz Butt 3/30) beat Oman 127-9 in 20 overs (Jatinder Singh 40; Mustafizur Rahman 4/36, Shakib Al Hasan 3/28) by 26 runs.

“I think the bowling of Saifuddin and Mahedi was the turning point as they probably had given less than 30 runs to bring us back in the game,” said Shakib, who earned the ‘Player of the match’ on the back of his all-round performance.

“I think the win is certainly relieving and I feel the atmosphere in the dressing room will be better after this win,” the former Bangladesh skipper said adding that he is not too sure why there is so much fuss after losing to an associate country.

“I think the loss against Scotland was disappointing and we must credit them while even today we had to work hard to earn the win against Oman.

“Look we must credit the associate countries as they play despite all the hurdles and they are playing good cricket so I feel they deserve all the credit. In T20 format there is no favourite as everyone have to play well and as this is a short format only one or two players can change the momentum or have a huge impact behind a win.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Bangladesh, T20, World Cup

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement