Twitter Reactions: Shakib Al Hasan’s all-round show keep Bangladesh alive in T20 World Cup 2021

Bangladesh kept their hopes alive of making it to the Super-12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup with a 26-run win over Oman in Al Amerat on Tuesday, October 19.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was the star of the night for Bangladesh as he scalped three wickets and then scored a quickfire 42 to help his side win the match and remain in contention to move on to the next stage.

Earlier, Scotland made it two wins in two games as they registered a 17-run victory over Papua New Guinea in their Group B fixture. With this win, the Scots have almost made it to the Super-12 stage. They had beaten Bangladesh in their first fixture of the Round 1 stage.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 153 in 20 overs (Mohammad Naim 64, Shakib Al Hasan 42; Bilal Khan 3/18, Fayyaz Butt 3/30) beat Oman 127-9 in 20 overs (Jatinder Singh 40; Mustafizur Rahman 4/36, Shakib Al Hasan 3/28) by 26 runs.

“I think the bowling of Saifuddin and Mahedi was the turning point as they probably had given less than 30 runs to bring us back in the game,” said Shakib, who earned the ‘Player of the match’ on the back of his all-round performance.

“I think the win is certainly relieving and I feel the atmosphere in the dressing room will be better after this win,” the former Bangladesh skipper said adding that he is not too sure why there is so much fuss after losing to an associate country.

“I think the loss against Scotland was disappointing and we must credit them while even today we had to work hard to earn the win against Oman.

“Look we must credit the associate countries as they play despite all the hurdles and they are playing good cricket so I feel they deserve all the credit. In T20 format there is no favourite as everyone have to play well and as this is a short format only one or two players can change the momentum or have a huge impact behind a win.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Clearly Bangladesh is a better side but well done to Oman who fought really well, little lack of experience but great passion towards the game. #ICCT20WorldCup2021 — rishi dhawan (@rishid100) October 19, 2021

Comfortable win for Bangladesh after a brilliant start of the chase from Oman 🇴🇲 Mustafizur Rahman finishes with 4/36 (4) which also includes 6 wide balls Bangladesh stay alive #T20WorldCup — HashTag Cricket ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) October 19, 2021

Bangladesh stay alive in the T20 World Cup 2021, beating Oman by 26 runs – 4 wickets by Fizz, 3 wickets by Shakib but the game changer was Mahedi Hasan with 1 for 14 from 4 overs. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 19, 2021

Good that Bangladesh tigers have came back which was expected from them, A better team who deserve to compete in super 12 #T20WorldCup — WAZIR🇵🇰 (@156kph) October 19, 2021

Best bowling figures while having the highest economy rate in a T20I match:- 4/36 – Mustafizur Rahman🇧🇩 v Oman, 2021

4/38 – Charles Waiswa🇺🇬 v Kenya, 2019

4/40 – Mark Adair☘️ v ZIM, 2019

4/48 – Sandeep Lamichhane🇳🇵 v Neth, 2021#T20WorldCup #BANvOMN — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 20, 2021

Scotland take step towards qualification with confident win over PNG. However, Group B well poised. Bangladesh's win over Oman means Scots and hosts could be playing off for one spot in last game. Tigers play eliminated PNG, will want to win big to boost RR #T20WorldCup #Cricket — MediumPaceDobbler (@MediumPaceDobb1) October 19, 2021