WATCH: ‘Mauka Mauka Buy 1 Break 1 Free Offer’ ad ahead of India vs Pakistan clash in T20 World Cup 2021

India will play host of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, starting Sunday (October 17) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman. Virat Kohli-led India would be take on Babar Azam’s Pakistan in their opening encounter on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Ahead of the clash between the two arch-rivals, Star Sports have released the latest version of the ‘Mauka Mauka’ ad. Since 2015, the broadcasters have been making a TV commercial that centres around Pakistan’s inability to defeat India in the World Cup matches.

In the new version of Mauka Mauka, the Pakistan team fans (role played by Vishal Malhotra) was carrying the firecrackers to a television store in Dubai. He asked for a big TV to watch the game, explaining how Pakistan would defeat India this time.

In the meantime, the store manager gave the buyer two 42 inches LED TVs instead of one. The manager reminded him of Pakistan losing all their encounters against India in the competition to date.

The manager further explained that the second TV was being offered as a medium to vent his frustration on it by breaking it when Pakistan loses again. He went on to add, “Buy one, break one free”, leaving the Pakistan team supporter embarrassed.

Here’s the video:

Naya #MaukaMauka, naya offer – #Buy1Break1Free! 😉 Are you ready to #LiveTheGame in #INDvPAK? ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021 | Oct 24 | Broadcast starts: 7 PM, Match starts: 7:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/MNsOql9cjO — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 13, 2021

India would be chasing their second T20 World Cup title this year, having won the inaugural edition in 2007. It would be Virat’s last series as T20I captain.