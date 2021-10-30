WATCH: Mitchell Starc cleans up Kusal Perera with a toe-crushing yorker – T20 World Cup 2021

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc lit up the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the Thursday night fixture against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2021. The left-armer returned to his form and once again displayed why he is one of the most feared bowlers in modern-day cricket, especially in the shortest format.

Starc picked up two wickets in his quota of 4 overs while conceding only 27 runs. The New South Wales speedster bowled many thunderbolts in the game, including the inch-perfect yorker that shattered the stumps of Sri Lankan opener Kusal Perera.

It all happened on the third delivery of the 11th over Sri Lanka innings when Starc came over the wicket to Perera and bowled his classic toe-crushing yorker. The left-handed batter had no answer to the ripping delivery as the white leather went past Perera’s defence and destroyed the stumps.

On Friday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the video of the sensational wicket through their official Twitter handle. ICC revealed that Starc’s wicket was chosen as POTD for Day 12 of the multi-team tournament.

Here is the video:

Mitchell Starc’s perfect yorker to dismiss Kusal Perera has been voted as the @Nissan #POTD for Day 12 of the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2021 💥 pic.twitter.com/f6QegCRj4u — ICC (@ICC) October 29, 2021

In the match, Australia restricted Sri Lanka at 154/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Perera (35), Charith Asalanka (35) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (33) made valuable contributions with the bat. Apart from Starc, Adam Zampa (2/12) and Pat Cummins (2/34) bagged a couple of scalps each.

“Nice to have a couple come out. Took a few overs to get there. Couple of partnerships there, but I thought we dragged them back nicely after the powerplay. It’s a pretty average score for this wicket,” said Starc after the first innings.

In reply, the Aussies chased down the target in 17 overs with seven wickets in hand. Opener David Warner shined with the bat and scored 65 off 42 balls, including ten boundaries.