WATCH: MS Dhoni hugging wife Sakshi, daughter Ziva after CSK wins the IPL 2021 title

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Pictures and video of MS Dhoni's hug to wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva goes viral on social media.

  • Dhoni's CSK won their 4th IPL title in Dubai on Friday.

WATCH: MS Dhoni hugging wife Sakshi, daughter Ziva after CSK wins the IPL 2021 title
Sakshi and Ziva hug MS Dhoni (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

MS Dhoni on Friday led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fourth IPL title as his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva were present in the stands to cheer for him and his team.

Dhoni’s CSK thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs at the Dubai International Stadium to win the IPL 2021 title.

After put in to bat first, the Super Kings posted a formidable target of 192 runs for the loss of 3 wickets, thanks to their opening batsman Faf du Plessis, who smashed a 59-ball 86 and just got out on the last ball of the innings.

Chasing 193 for victory, KKR made a flying start with openers Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill stitching a 91-run stand for the first wicket in just 10.3 overs. However, some tight bowling from all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and twin strikes from pacer Shardul Thakur in his second over changed the course of the match as KKR fell short by 27 runs.

As the match got over, Sakshi and Ziva came running onto the field to embrace the man of the hour.

After the glorious victory in Dubai, Dhoni said: “Before I start talking about CSK, it’s important I talk about KKR. For the position they were in after the first phase, it is very difficult to come back and do what they have done. If any team deserved to win the IPL this year, I feel it was KKR. I think the break helped them.”

TAGS: , , , , , ,

CATEGORY: Chennai Super Kings, IPL, MS Dhoni, Video

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement