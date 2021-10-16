WATCH: MS Dhoni hugging wife Sakshi, daughter Ziva after CSK wins the IPL 2021 title

MS Dhoni on Friday led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fourth IPL title as his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva were present in the stands to cheer for him and his team.

Dhoni’s CSK thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs at the Dubai International Stadium to win the IPL 2021 title.

After put in to bat first, the Super Kings posted a formidable target of 192 runs for the loss of 3 wickets, thanks to their opening batsman Faf du Plessis, who smashed a 59-ball 86 and just got out on the last ball of the innings.

Chasing 193 for victory, KKR made a flying start with openers Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill stitching a 91-run stand for the first wicket in just 10.3 overs. However, some tight bowling from all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and twin strikes from pacer Shardul Thakur in his second over changed the course of the match as KKR fell short by 27 runs.

As the match got over, Sakshi and Ziva came running onto the field to embrace the man of the hour.

MS Dhoni's little daughter Ziva with the IPL trophy 💛 pic.twitter.com/IBOtau2rMq — CricketTimes.com (@CricketTimesHQ) October 16, 2021

After the glorious victory in Dubai, Dhoni said: “Before I start talking about CSK, it’s important I talk about KKR. For the position they were in after the first phase, it is very difficult to come back and do what they have done. If any team deserved to win the IPL this year, I feel it was KKR. I think the break helped them.”