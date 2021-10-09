“You are selected as an opener”: Ishan Kishan reveals his chat with Virat Kohli ahead of T20 World Cup 2021

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has opened up about his chat with Virat Kohli during his lean patch at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

After Mumbai Indians (MI) comprehensive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last league match, Kishan revealed that Team India captain Kohli gave him clarity on his role in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“A very good thing for me and for the team getting some runs, and getting into good touch before the World Cup. Was in a good state of mind, was very positive. We had to get somewhere around 250-260, it was the intent and positive intent. The one I smacked off [Umran] Malik through the covers – that’s the one (his favourite shot). In this tournament, you have to be prepared for every circumstances. It’s important to be in the right mindset and you need to go with your best form,” Kishan was quoted as saying to Star Sports India.

“I had a good chat with Virat bhai, Jasprit bhai also helped me. Even HP, KP were there to support me. Everyone supported me and they said it’s a learning stage for you, make sure you learn from here and don’t make the same mistakes in the upcoming world cup games. That was the part where I learned from them. I was just taking one point at a time. I would love to open and that’s what Virat bhai said – ‘you are selected as an opener, you just have to be prepared for that.’ In the bigger stage, you need to be prepared for every situation I feel,” he added.

The 23-year-old Kishan scored 84 off 32 balls and 50 not out off 25 balls while opening the innings for MI in their final two games, but it went in vain as the defending champions were knocked out of the tournament due to inferior net run-rate compared to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).