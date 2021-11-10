Dale Steyn names the modern-day batter who would have troubled him in international cricket

Former South Africa speedster Dale Steyn was known for his sheer pace and excellent control on the cricket ball. His aggressive attitude and capability to swing the ball both ways made him the legend of the fascinating game. Irrespective of the formats, Steyn never missed a chance to prove his virtuosity and puzzled some of the most remarkable batters in his glorious career.

Despite being one of the most successful bowlers of all time, there were few batsmen who at times put Steyn under pressure. But which batter from the current crop would have puzzled the Proteas maestro? Well, interacting with his fans and followers on Twitter, Steyn faced the same question.

On Tuesday, Steyn took to Twitter where he ran a Question/ Answer session. A lot of his fans took the opportunity and quizzed the South African legend on several topics. One Twitter user asked him: “In today’s generation, which batter do you think would have created a problem for you as a bowler?”

To this, Steyn answered by writing just two letters – ‘KL’. He meant Indian opening batsmen KL Rahul, who is considered one of the finest stroke makers of modern-day cricket.

KL — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) November 9, 2021

Rahul has been an integral part of Team India for the past few years. He has been in and out of the Indian Test side but recently made a good comeback on the tour of England. The Karnataka stalwart played in the 2019 ICC World Cup and was also a part of India’s recent T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. Many experts and former cricket greats see Rahul as future star.

The 29-year-old has so far appeared in 40 Tests, 38 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 54 T20 Internationals (T20Is), scoring 2321, 1509 and 1751 runs, respectively. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rahul has amassed 3273 runs in 94 matches.