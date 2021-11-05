“I think the time has come”: Dwayne Bravo confirms international retirement after Windies exit from T20 WC

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has confirmed that he will retire from international cricket after the conclusion of T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. The Men in Maroon will play their last game against the Aussies this weekend.

Defending champion West Indies were eliminated from the ongoing tournament after losing to Sri Lanka last night in Abu Dhabi.

“I think the time has come,” the 38-year-old Bravo told ICC on its post-match show for Facebook. “I’ve had a very good career.. had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it, I’m very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long.”

Bravo, who made his T20I debut against New Zealand at Auckland in February 2006, played 90 matches in the shortest format and scored 1,245 runs at a strike rate of 115.38. He also bagged 78 wickets with his medium-fast bowling, and 4/19 were his best figures.

The ‘Champion’ cricketer was also a part of the Windies side that won the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016.

“For me now, I want to try and pass on whatever experience and information I have with the younger players,” Bravo added. “I think in the white-ball formats West Indies cricket have a bright future, and it’s important for us to keep supporting the guys and keep encouraging them.

“It wasn’t the World Cup we expected, it wasn’t the World Cup we wanted as players. We shouldn’t feel sorry for ourselves, it was a tough competition, we should keep our heads high.”

In the 2021 T20 World Cup, West Indies could only beat Bangladesh and lost to England, South Africa and Sri Lanka in four Super 12 games.