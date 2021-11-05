New Zealand announces a spin-heavy 15-member Test squad for India tour

On Thursday, New Zealand announced the 15-member Test squad for the upcoming Test series against India. Fast bowler Trent Boult and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme made themselves unavailable for the India tour concerning the increased time in bio-bubbles.

“Trent has already spent the best part of 60 days in hard managed isolation this year, while Colin had been on the road since May until recently returning home from Pakistan,” said head coach Gary Stead in support of the stand taken by Boult and de Grandhomme.

“From talking to both players, it was clear the best option for them was to be left out of this Test tour and for them to instead focus on being ready for the New Zealand home summer,” added Stead.

Considering the spin-friendly tracks in India, the Black Caps have gone with a spin-heavy squad for two-match Test series. As many as five tweakers have been picked in the outfit featuring left-arm spin duo Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner, along with Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, and Will Somvervile.

“It’s fair to say we’re expecting spin-friendly conditions, and it’s great to have a range of options in this department. The success of our spinners on recent tours to the sub-continent has been encouraging, and we hope they can once again feature prominently. It’s really exciting to begin the second instalment of the WTC, and we know there’ll be an extra incentive for all the teams we play following our win in the inaugural competition,” Stead added further.

Kane Williamson will be captaining the Kiwi side while Tom Blundell shall follow the wicket-keeping duties. The first Test will be played at the iconic Green Park in Kanpur from November 25-29, while the second and last Test will be hosted by Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from December 3-7.

Before the Test series, New Zealand will play the three-match T20I leg, starting on November 17. For the shortest format, the Black Caps have the same squad that has travelled for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Here is New Zealand Test squad:

Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner.