PCB confirms the schedule of Australia’s multi-format tour to Pakistan in 2022

On Monday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Australia will tour Pakistan in March 2022. It will be Australia’s first tour of the country since 1998.

The multi-format tour will begin from March 03 and continue till April 05. Both sides will play a three-match Test series followed by as many One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and a solitary T20 International.

The opening Test will take place in Karachi, while the second red-ball fixture will be played at Rawalpindi. Similarly, Lahore will host the final Test as well as the ODI series and a one-off T20I match.

The three-match Test leg will be part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23, whereas the three ODIs shall be a part of the ODI Super League.

Announcing the Aussie tour, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja expressed his happiness and said, “I am delighted to welcome Australia to Pakistan. From a personal point of view, it pleases me no end that we’ll be engaged in a three-Test match series, connoisseurs delight. Australia are one of the high-performing sides, and them playing in our backyard for the first time after a gap of 24 years will be a special treat for the fans.”

“Likewise, it will be a great opportunity for the Australia cricketers to not only play at our iconic venues but also feel and enjoy the respect, love and hospitality that this great country offers, something which most of their previous generation of cricketers missed out by playing offshore,” he added.

Ahead of the tour, a Cricket Australia delegation will visit Pakistan to discuss logistics, security and Covid-19 protocols.

Here is the full schedule: