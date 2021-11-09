Ravi Shastri backs Rohit Sharma to become India’s new T20I captain

Team India have had more good days than bad with Ravi Shastri during his tenure of head coach for nearly seven years.

On Monday, India recorded a comprehensive win over Namibia in their last Super-12 stage match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai.

Interestingly, it was also the last outing for Virat Kohli as India’s T20I captain as he had made the announcement via social media before the start of the T20 World Cup.

Shastri, who will be replaced by former India skipper Rahul Dravid as head coach, said that Rohit Sharma is capable of taking Indian cricket to greater heights.

“In Rohit, we have got a capable guy, he has won so many IPL titles. He has been the vice-captain of this side for a long time,” said Shastri in the post-match press conference.

“As far as the T20 team is concerned, we will always have got a strong team. We might have not won this World Cup. But continuing forward, you will always have a very strong team because the IPL throws a lot of young players into the mix. Rahul will have his own ideas on how to take this team forward and I still see it as a very good team,” added Shastri.

The Mumbaikar also believes that Team India will soon get their hands on an ICC trophy.

“For me, everything is important. If you are playing a big tournament or series, you play to win. So, it’s not happened this time. But it will happen another time for this team. They are far too talented not to get something like a big trophy in their hands soon. Just like they did in Australia twice. They are up in England now. The way they played bilateral cricket in the white-ball series. Somewhere down the line, things should go their way. The rub of the green should go their way.

“We were disappointed with the first two games here. We lacked the daring in the second game against New Zealand. I know how important the toss is and as seen in the last three games, how important it is. I do feel it will continue to be important not as much as the weather has cooled down a bit. It’s something for the boys to learn and they will get an opportunity again next year. It’s not often you have World Cups in 12 months. Hopefully, they will go and kick some butt there,” he added further.