Rohit Sharma reacts on Rahul Dravid’s official appointment as Team India’s head coach

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has shared his views to the appointment of Rahul Dravid as Team India’s next head coach. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially confirmed the news when India-Afghanistan match of the ongoing T20 World Cup took place in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 03.

Dravid will replace Ravi Shastri after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021. The former India skipper, who was serving as the National Cricket Academy (NCA) head, has signed a two-year deal as India coach till the 2023 ODI World Cup.

After the match between India and Afghanistan, where the ‘Men in Blue’ won by 66 runs, Rohit was told about Dravid’s next role in the presentation. Rohit lauded Dravid’s appointment as a coach and said the team is looking forward to working with him.

“We were playing the game (against Afghanistan), so I had no idea (about it). Congratulations to him (Rahul Dravid) for coming back in a different capacity in the Indian team; we look forward to work with him,” said Rohit, who top-scored for India with a scintillating 74-run knock.

“He’s a stalwart of Indian cricket, and it’ll be nice working with him in the future,” added Rohit.

Earlier, Dravid had said the Indian team did pretty well under Shastri, and he will look forward to carry the legacy.

“It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team, and I am really looking forward to this role. Under Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward,” said Dravid in a statement released by BCCI.