T20 WC 2021, NZ vs AFG: TV channels and Live Streaming details – Where to watch in India, US & other countries

In the 40th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, New Zealand will cross swords with Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 7.

On their day, Afghan batters are capable of taking off and hurting the Black Caps. The likes of Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran and captain Mohammad Nabi can smash the Kiwis to all corners of the ground if they get going.

Afghanistan’s bowling attack led by Rashid Khan can be great on this surface as Kane Williamson & Co. have struggled against spinners in recent times.

Afghanistan would be hoping for the return of their mystery spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman in the must-win game.

For New Zealand, all-rounder Mitchell Santner shined with the ball in their last match against Namibia. He, along with leggie Ish Sodhi, created a web around the Namibian batters, who played brilliantly till the eighth over of second innings. After Santner’s introduction into the attack, Namibia batters could add only 60 runs in the next 12 overs, losing the contest by 52 runs.

NZ vs AFG Head to head record:

Played: 2 | New Zealand won: 2 | Afghanistan won: 0 | No Result: 0

NZ vs AFG live action on TV and streaming details: