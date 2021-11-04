T20 World Cup 2021: Australia vs Bangladesh – Pitch Report, Predicted XI and Match Prediction

Australia and Bangladesh will compete in a Super-12 stage match of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Thursday, November 4. The match will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the afternoon.

Australia are placed at No.3 in Group 1, having won two games out of three. On the other hand, Bangladesh have lost all four matches so far and are out from the semi-finals’ race.

The Aussies will look to bounce back after facing an embarrassing loss against England. That defeat has thrown their campaign into jeopardy, so in the upcoming game, they need to win by a heavy margin to outclass second-placed South Africa in the points table.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 09 | AUS won: 05 | BAN won: 04 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The pitch in Dubai has been batter-friendly but also assisted the bowlers after powerplay overs. Chasing has been the preferred choice so far, and hence, the captain winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Probable XIs:

Australia – David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith/ Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Bangladesh – Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

AUS wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 35-40

BAN total: 130-140

Case 2:

BAN wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

AUS total: 150-160

Australia to win the contest.