T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Afghanistan – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

India will take on Afghanistan in Match 33 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 3.

India haven’t yet won a single game in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage, and they are placed at the second last spot in the points table. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are right behind table-toppers Pakistan with two victories out of three fixtures.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 02 | IND won: 02 | AFG won: 0 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

Most of the evening games have witnessed the impact of dew, and a similar display is expected to take place in this match as well. The pitch will get better as the game progresses, so batting second seems to be an ideal choice at this venue.

Probable XIs:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy/ Ravichandran Ashwin

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Naveen Ul Haq

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

IND wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 35-40

Afghanistan total: 140-150

Case 2:

AFG wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

India total: 150-160

Team batting second to win the contest.