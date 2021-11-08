T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Namibia – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

India will face Namibia in their last match of the Super 12 stage at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Monday, November 8.

India, who had hopes of qualifying for the semifinals on Afghanistan, have been knocked out of the multi-team tournament after New Zealand defeated Afghanistan on Sunday. Namibia, on the other hand, were the second team from Group 2 to be eliminated of the competition.

The Virat Kohli-led side would be looking to end their campaign on a high note with a win over Namibia. Similarly, Gerhard Erasmus & Co. would also be focusing on registering a triumph in their last game of this competition.

Head-to-Head record:

India and Namibia have never faced each other in a T20 international. However, in the 2003 ODI World Cup, both nations had a face-off where India won by 181 runs.

Pitch report:

Dew will have some impact since it’s an evening fixture. Batting first has been a challenge in Dubai; therefore, chasing is an ideal choice for the team winning the toss.

Probable XIs:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy/Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami/Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

IND wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 30-40

Namibia total: 130-140

Case 2:

NAM wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-55

India total: 160-170

India to win the contest.