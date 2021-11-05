T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Scotland – Pitch Report, Predicted XI and Match Prediction

India will take on Scotland in the 37th match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, November 5.

Virat Kohli’s India bounced back brilliantly against Afghanistan after losing their first two games against Pakistan and New Zealand. India’s rousing win over Afghanistan opened their account in the points table, and the margin of victory also bumped their Net Run Rate into positive territory.

On the other hand, Scotland have not been at their best in the Super 12 stage and are without a win after three outings.

Head-to-Head record:

India and Scotland have never faced each other in T20Is so far.

Pitch report:

The pitch in Dubai usually does not favour the batters, and it is evident by the average first innings score of 143 and the average second innings total of 124. However, New Zealand put 170/5 on the board against Scotland in the last game and won the contest by 16 runs.

Since India versus Scotland is an evening game, the captain winning the toss will probably bat first.

Probable XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

IND wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 30-35

SCO total: 110-120

Case 2:

SCO wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

IND total: 150-160

India to win the contest.