T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand vs Scotland – Pitch Report, Predicted XI and Match Prediction

New Zealand will cross swords with Scotland in the 32nd match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

New Zealand are placed at the third spot in the points table of Group 2, with a win and a loss in their first two games. Meanwhile, the Scots are languishing after losing both the contests – against Namibia and Afghanistan. Given their upcoming opponents – New Zealand, India and Pakistan – it’s safe to say that Scotland are all but out of the semifinals’ race.

On the other hand, the Black Caps lost their opening encounter against Pakistan by five wickets but got back to winning ways with an eight-wicket victory over India.

Pitch report:

The pitch in Dubai is expected to help the bowlers. Big totals in the first innings haven’t been seen at this venue. Therefore, the team batting second has a higher probability of winning the game with conditions favouring the batters in the second half.

Probable XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), James Neesham, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

NZ wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 30-35

SCO total: 120-130

Case 2:

SCO wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

NZ total: 140-150

Team batting second to win the contest.