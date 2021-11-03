T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand vs Scotland – Pitch Report, Predicted XI and Match Prediction

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • New Zealand will face Scotland in Match 32 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Wednesday.

  • New Zealand are the overwhelming favourites heading into this contest.

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand vs Scotland – Pitch Report, Predicted XI and Match Prediction
Kane Williamson, Kyle Coetzer (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

New Zealand will cross swords with Scotland in the 32nd match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

New Zealand are placed at the third spot in the points table of Group 2, with a win and a loss in their first two games. Meanwhile, the Scots are languishing after losing both the contests – against Namibia and Afghanistan. Given their upcoming opponents – New Zealand, India and Pakistan – it’s safe to say that Scotland are all but out of the semifinals’ race.

On the other hand, the Black Caps lost their opening encounter against Pakistan by five wickets but got back to winning ways with an eight-wicket victory over India.

Pitch report:

The pitch in Dubai is expected to help the bowlers. Big totals in the first innings haven’t been seen at this venue. Therefore, the team batting second has a higher probability of winning the game with conditions favouring the batters in the second half.

Probable XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), James Neesham, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

  • NZ wins the toss and bowls first
  • Powerplay score: 30-35
  • SCO total: 120-130

Case 2:

  • SCO wins the toss and bowls first
  • Powerplay score: 40-45
  • NZ total: 140-150

Team batting second to win the contest.

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: Fantasy Prediction, New Zealand, T20, World Cup

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement