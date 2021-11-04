T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies vs Sri Lanka – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

The 35th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will see West Indies locking horns with Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday evening.

West Indies have won one of their three matches so far in the multi-team tournament and are currently placed at the fifth position in Group 1. The Kieron Pollard-led side previously played against Bangladesh last week and won the contest by three runs.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have also won one of their four matches and are currently placed at the fourth spot in the points table. Sri Lanka last played against England at the same venue where Eoin Morgan & Co. defeated them by 26 runs.

Head-to-Head record:

Played: 14 | WI won: 07 | SL won: 07 | No result: 0

Pitch report:

The pitch in Abu Dhabi has been conducive for both batters and bowlers. So, Thursday’s game should be an exciting contest between bat and bat when West Indies and Sri Lanka meet each other.

Probable XIs:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne/Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

WI wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

SL total: 150-160

Case 2:

SL wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-50

WI total: 155-165

Team batting second to win the contest.