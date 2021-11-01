Twitter Reactions: Jos Buttler special powers England to the semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2021

Jos Buttler hit the first century of the T20 World Cup 2021 as his unbeaten 101 steered England to victory against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Monday.

Buttler smashed six fours and six sixes in his 67-ball knock and added a 112-run for the fourth wicket with skipper Eoin Morgan, who made 40, after being put in to bat first on the sluggish surface.

Buttler, who hit an unbeaten 71 in England’s win over Australia last week, surpassed his previous T20I best of 83 and now has 214 runs in the tournament.

In reply to England’s 163-4, Sri Lanka could manage only 137, thereby losing the contest by 26 runs. All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga top-scored for his side with 34 off 21 balls. He added a 53 run partnership for the sixth wicket with captain Dasun Shanaka (26), but after his dismissal in the 17th over, the remaining batters fell like a pack of cards. The Islanders got all out below 140 with six balls remaining in their innings.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

England put under pressure for the first time today .. Responded brilliantly with the Bat & once again the fielding .. Morgan’s captaincy high high class .. All England fielders have been at my fielding academy … #T20WorldCup 😜 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 1, 2021

@josbuttler 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Special Player Big Fan 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) November 1, 2021

Best in the world @josbuttler 👏 👏 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 1, 2021

Seriously unbelievable @josbuttler! Tough pitch, targeted his bowlers and went hot at the end! Welcome to the hundred in all formats club 😉 #ENGvSL — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) November 1, 2021

Test century ✅

ODI century ✅

IT20 century ✅@JosButtler is our first men's player to complete the set! 👏 #T20WorldCup | #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/ZQpAxuGKTk — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 1, 2021

That’s a seriously good knock by @josbuttler very well played and great to watch. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 1, 2021

An innings of highest quality by @josbuttler 👌

That’s exactly how you build a T20 inning. Well played champ! — Lasith Malinga (@ninety9sl) November 1, 2021

Magnificent Buttler, Morgan, excellent England. Bat 2nd/Bat 1st. #T20WorldCup21 — Isa Guha (@isaguha) November 1, 2021

Sensational century from the world’s best T20 batsman. Brilliant by ⁦@josbuttler⁩ 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/8KkkTDKyoz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 1, 2021

1st century of the T20 World Cup by @josbuttler #T20WorldCup — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) November 1, 2021