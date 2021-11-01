Twitter Reactions: Jos Buttler special powers England to the semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2021

  • Jos Buttler became the first player to hit a ton in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

  • England defeated Sri Lanka by 26 runs.

Jos Buttler (Pic Source: Twitter)
Jos Buttler hit the first century of the T20 World Cup 2021 as his unbeaten 101 steered England to victory against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Monday.

Buttler smashed six fours and six sixes in his 67-ball knock and added a 112-run for the fourth wicket with skipper Eoin Morgan, who made 40, after being put in to bat first on the sluggish surface.

Buttler, who hit an unbeaten 71 in England’s win over Australia last week, surpassed his previous T20I best of 83 and now has 214 runs in the tournament.

In reply to England’s 163-4, Sri Lanka could manage only 137, thereby losing the contest by 26 runs. All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga top-scored for his side with 34 off 21 balls. He added a 53 run partnership for the sixth wicket with captain Dasun Shanaka (26), but after his dismissal in the 17th over, the remaining batters fell like a pack of cards. The Islanders got all out below 140 with six balls remaining in their innings.

