  • "I wanted to give an opportunity to youngsters": Asghar Afghan

  • Asghar holds the record for most wins as a captain in T20I cricket.

T20 World Cup – WATCH: Asghar Afghan receives guard of honor in his farewell game against Namibia
Asghar Afghan (Pic source: Twitter)
Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan played his last international match against Namibia. It was an electrifying moment for cricket fans as every Afghan fan was chanting “Asghar! Asghar! Asghar!”

Asghar was on 31 when he was dismissed by left-arm pacer Ruben Trumpelmann.

Namibian players did not celebrate his wicket and congratulated him for his successful career.

Later, Asghar was given a guard of honor by his teammates.

The former Afghan skipper was emotional during the post-match presentation and thanked the fans for their love and support.

After the match, Naveen-ul-Haq dedicated his award to Asghar and called him the best captain Afghanistan ever had.

Asghar was carried off the field by Naveen-ul-Haq, Gulbadin Naib, and Najibullah Zadran in his last match.

Talking about Asghar, the man who took Afghanistan cricket to new heights, is one of the most successful captains in Afghan cricket history. He holds the record of 42 wins in T20I out of 52 matches, ahead of India’s MS Dhoni who won 41 out of 72.

Unlike other Afghan cricketers, Asghar never played any league cricket outside Afghanistan. He plays for Kandahar Knights in the Afghanistan Premier League (APL).

Asghar made his international debut in 2009 against Scotland.  He played 114 ODIs, 75 T20Is, and 6 Tests in which he scored 2424, 1382, and 440 runs, respectively. Despite the homeland situation,  Afghanistan is currently one of the toughest contenders in the T20 World Cup.

In the post-match presentation, Asghar mentioned that Afghan cricket is in the safe hands of Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan.

