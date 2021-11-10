“There are a lot of female coaches who would have been very good for the men’s game”: Sarah Taylor

Sarah Taylor, widely regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers, last week became the first female coach in men’s professional franchise. She was named assistant coach of Team Abu Dhabi for the Abu Dhabi T10 League, beginning November 19.

Until last year it was just West Indies swashbuckling opening batter Chris Gayle who was the main attraction of Team Abu Dhabi. However, this season, it’s Sarah who could make a major difference.

Before being signed by Team Abu Dhabi, Sarah has coached Sussex in English County and it’s going to be a huge milestone when she will share her inputs with some renowned male player in Abu Dhabi.

“I think it’s an interesting one [having a woman coach in men’s franchise cricket]. There are very good women coaches out there. I don’t think if they have aspirations to go into men’s cricket, I have no idea,” Sarah was quoted as saying to CricketNext.

“I don’t know whether me being with Sussex is kind of people have looked to – ‘Okay! She just wants to be in men’s game’ – I have no idea. But I agree, there are a lot of female coaches who would have been very good for the men’s game. But as I said, we have got Julie (Price), myself and there will be plenty more,” she added.

The former England international is also excited to meet ‘funny guy’ Gayle for the first time.

“I mean look, I have always seen him in the nets wearing a helmet. I have been pretty much working with wicketkeepers and now I will probably sit back and enjoy watching Chris. It will be a kind of a moment where I’ll be in a dugout and do look around and I’ll look at names who are in there. It is a serious team. I will just embrace it. I am just excited to see what’s going to happen. I am sure, Chris will be a very, very funny guy. I haven’t met him before, so It’ll be nice to see him,” Sarah added further.