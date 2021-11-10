Wasim Akram shares golden words after Ravi Shastri’s tenure as Team India’s head coach ends

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram shared a heartwarming message for his ‘buddy’ Ravi Shastri after the India versus Namibia match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Not to mention, it was Shastri’s last game as head coach and the final match for Virat Kohli as captain of India’s T20I team.

Taking to the social media app Koo, Akram urged Shastri to come back to the commentary box. Notably, in the mid-2000s, broadcasters used to air a special show called ‘The Shaz and Waz Show’ featuring Shastri and Akram.

The ex-Pakistan skipper also heaped praises on Kohli for being a great leader of Team India and finishing his captaincy stint in T20Is on a high note.

“Perfect finish for a champion like Virat Kohli as India’s T20I captain. He has been a terrific leader in all three formats. But even on the final day, we saw his leadership as he let Surya finish the job, which he could have done so easily against Namibia. Credit also due to Namibia for they performed. But my heart goes out to my friend Shaz, well done. Come back to the comm box, buddy,” wrote Akram.

Further, in interaction with A Sports, Akram lauded Shastri for his brilliant work with the Indian team over the last three years.

“My good friend Shazzy, it was your last tournament as a coach, and I think you’ve done wonders in the last three years. We spoke about him before. I think he was brilliant as far as man-management was concerned,” said Akram.

“At that level, you don’t need too much coaching, you need management and Ravi was good at it. I wish him all the luck, and I am sure he will do wonders in the commentary. He was missed,” he added.