WATCH – David Warner does ‘Champion Dance’ with Dwayne Bravo as the star all-rounder retires after WI-AUS game

Dwayne Bravo, the superstar of West Indies, bid farewell from international cricket on Saturday after his team lost the contest against Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi.

Bravo was given a guard of honour by his Windies teammates when he walked out to the field after the mid-innings break. He then got one from the Australian players during his lap of honour after the match’s conclusion.

Australian opener David Warner, who shined with the bat in Australia’s eight-wicket win, even did the Champion Dance with Bravo after giving him a guard of honour. Both players were seen imitating the famous Champion Dance steps.

Here is the video:

Warner star in Australia’s much-needed victory

In the match, West Indies posted 157/7 on the board in 20 overs, with skipper Kieron Pollard scoring a maximum of 44 runs. Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood bagged four wickets while giving away 39 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

In reply, the Aaron Finch-led side chased down the target in 16.2 overs, thanks to magnificent knocks by opener Warner and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

Marsh scored 53 off 32 balls with the help of five fours and a couple of sixes. Warner, on the other hand, stayed unbeaten on 89 runs from 56 deliveries, including 13 boundaries.

“It felt satisfying to be there and hitting the winning runs. The key was to come out and play my natural game, target the bowlers up front. Obviously, the slow bowlers bowling with the new ball, there needs to be some adjustment, especially with Akeal Hosein, who was swinging it and hard to get away with. For me, it is about targeting the first two balls of the over and Mitch Marsh coming in and playing that knock was outstanding,” said Warner at the post-match presentation.