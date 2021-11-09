WATCH: James Pattinson hits Daniel Hughes with a wayward throw, batter left livid

In the ongoing Sheffield Shield 2021-2022, New South Wales’ Daniel Hughes left livid after a wayward throw from Victoria pacer James Pattinson, hitting the opening batter’s left foot.

New South Wales won the toss and decided to bowl first. Victoria opener Nic Maddison scored 128 off 206 balls and took his side to 313/9. In reply, New South Wales got bundled out for a paltry 140. Hughes showed spine to the Victoria bowling attack and made his half-century in the second leg of the 1st innings.

In the 2nd essay, Victoria made 248 runs and set a big total of 442 for New South Wales.

In the 87th over of the fourth innings, Pattinson bowled a full length delivery to Hughes and the left-handed batter dug out the ball straight to the bowler. But, Pattinson threw the ball back towards the stumps at the striker’s end and accidentally hit Hughes on foot.

Hughes left his bat and limped away to recover from the nasty blow while staring at the bowler. Fortunately, he didn’t suffer any serious injury.

Meanwhile, fans and experts did not appreciate Pattinson’s ‘unnecessary’ aggression. The right arm pacer, too, apologised to Hughes right after his wayward throw.

Here’s the video:

Ouch! Daniel Hughes 71* (283) continues to defy Victoria despite copping this throw from James Pattinson in the second session #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/ChTkupId1n — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 8, 2021

After the incident, Hughes continued to bat brilliantly and scored 89 not out in the second innings. However, he couldn’t save his team from losing.

Victoria bowlers humiliated New South Wales’ batting line-up, restricting them to 247 and winning the match by 174 runs.

Victoria speedster Scott Boland took eight wickets in the game, including a fifer in the fourth innings. He was awarded ‘Player of the Match’ for his superb bowling.