Australia paceman James Pattinson announces retirement from international cricket

Australian pacer James Pattinson on Wednesday (October 20) announced his retirement from international cricket ahead of the 2021-22 Ashes that is scheduled to begin in December. The 31-year-old made the decision to step away from international cricket to focus on family, playing for his state Victoria and helping develop the next generation of fast bowlers.

Pattinson, who has played 21 Tests, 15 ODIs and 4 T20Is for Australia, recently suffered a knee injury during an intra-squad Victorian trial game.

“Leading into pre-season I really wanted to give the Ashes a crack but in the end I haven’t had the preparation I would have liked heading into the coming season,” Pattinson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au in a statement.

“If I was to be part of the Ashes I would need to do myself and my teammates justice. I didn’t want to be in a position of battling with my body when you need to be 100 per cent fit and ready to go at any time. That would not be fair to myself or the team.

“It was then I felt that instead of trying to play at the very highest level, knowing I have only got three or four years of cricket left, I would focus more on Victoria, helping the young guys develop, perhaps some cricket in England and spending more time with my family.”

Pattinson also thanked Cricket Australia for supporting him through his injuries and said, “I have had a great time over the years and thank Cricket Australia for the opportunities, the faith they have put in me and of course all of my team-mates through the journey.

“They have instilled a lot of trust in me especially at times when I have been injured and helped me through those times. For that, I am very grateful.”