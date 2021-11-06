WATCH: MS Dhoni leads Virat Kohli’s birthday celebration after India’s superb win over Scotland at the T20 WC

On Friday, India pulled off a thumping win over Scotland in a must-win Group 2 match of the Super 12 stage at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Captain Virat Kohli marshalled his troops well as India thrashed Scotland by eight wickets to keep their outside chances of making it to the semi-finals of the showpiece event alive.

Riding on KL Rahul’s 19-ball fifty and a quick-fire 30 from Rohit Sharma, India chased down 86 in just 6.3 overs and pushed their Net Run Rate (NRR) ahead of New Zealand and Afghanistan. India are now at the third spot in Group 2 with four points and NRR of +1.619. They need to beat Namibia on Monday (November 8), but all eyes will be on the Super 12 clash between Afghanistan and New Zealand as a win for the Black Caps on Sunday will eliminate India and Afghanistan from the semi-finals race.

Pakistan, with four wins from as many matches, have already reached the top four.

Following their superb victory over Scotland, Team India players and support staff got together to celebrate skipper Kohli’s 33rd birthday in the dressing room. Mentor MS Dhoni was seen pulling Kohli’s leg here as well, even reminding him to blow the birthday candles.

In the video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their Twitter handle, Kohli seemed eager to cut the cake and later fed it to Dhoni and the rest of his teammates.

In another video shared by one of the fans of social media, Kohli’s face can be seen covered with cake and Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan adjusting the cake crown put on the birthday boy’s head.