West Indies to tour Pakistan in December for the limited-overs series

West Indies will travel to Pakistan for a white-ball series in December this year. The limited-overs leg comprising three T20 Internationals (T20Is) and as many One-Day Internationals (ODIs), Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed on Thursday.

The tour to Pakistan will be the first for West Indies since April 2018, when they played three T20Is, although most of the star players had opted out of the tour.

Announcing the tour, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja offered his gratitude to West Indies to resume the international cricket on Pakistan soil.

“After missing out on home internationals in September and October, the West Indies tour will formally kick-off of an exciting and entertaining season of men’s international cricket in Pakistan with HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 and Australia’s first full series to follow,” said Raja as quoted by Cricbuzz.

“The West Indies have always remained one of Pakistan cricket fans’ favourite sides. I am hopeful that the NCOC will support this series by allowing maximum crowds so that the fans can watch live in action their favourite players and back both the sides,” he added.

The Caribbean team will arrive on December 9 and have three days to familarize themselves with the conditions before the T20I opener on December 13. Similarly, the ODI series, which is part of the ICC Super League, will start on December 18. All the matches will be played in Karachi.

“CWI would like to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and our own cricket operations, medical and security teams for the work that has gone into the organization of this tour. West Indies and Pakistan have always delivered exciting series, and we’re looking forward to visiting Pakistan to complete what has been a hectic and momentous year of cricket in the light of the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said CWI CEO Johnny Grave.

West Indies tour of Pakistan 2021 schedule: