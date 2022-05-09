IPL 2022: MI vs KKR, Match 56: Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

  • Mumbai Indians will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 56 of IPL 2022.

  • The Rohit Sharma-led MI have been eliminated from the playoffs race.

MI vs KKR, Match Prediction (Image Source: @IPL)
Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 56 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Monday.

The five-time champions have been officially eliminated from the playoffs race to become the first team of the fifteenth season to miss out. The Rohit Sharma-led side has only won two games out of 10 matches and will now play for their pride in the remaining fixtures.

Similarly, the Knight Riders are also struggling badly, losing seven out of 11 matches to be positioned at the eighth spot. Though KKR are still in the playoffs race, it would be really difficult for them to stay in the fight due to their poor net run rate.

Pitch report:

The track at the DY Patil Stadium offers good support to both batters and the bowlers. The dew factor will again have a say in the choices made by the captain.

Head-to-head record:

Played: 30 | MI won: 22 | KKR won: 8 | No result: 0

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

  • MI wins the toss and bowls first
  • Powerplay score: 40-45
  • KKR total: 160-170

Case 2:

  • KKR wins the toss and bowls first
  • Powerplay score: 45-55
  • MI total: 165-175

Team batting second to win the contest.

