Shaun Pollock names his ‘firm favourite’ Indian star for the 2022 T20 World Cup squad

Team India had a forgettable campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE. The ‘Men in Blue’ could not make it to the group stage after losing crucial games against Pakistan and New Zealand and were ousted from the 20-over showcase early.

Now under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India will be focusing on turning the fortunes in the 2022 edition of the multi-team event, which is set to occur from October 16 to November 13 in Australia. To do this, India need to find the right combination, and with the dozens of players at their disposal, it is going to be a big challenge for the selectors.

Ahead of the global showpiece event, South Africa legend Shaun Pollock has picked an Indian star who, according to him, is the firm favourite to be picked in the T20 World Cup squad. In a chat with Cricbuzz, Pollock named senior spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as someone who will find his place in the T20 World Cup outfit.

Pollock admitted that Yuzi was completely out of touch ahead of the last World Cup but has got his form back and looking pretty lethal and ready to rumble.

Notably, Chahal has roared back to form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 for his new franchise, Rajasthan Royals (RR). The leggie has so far picked 22 wickets and leading the race for the Purple Cap, which is awarded to the highest wicket-taker at the end of the season.

“In all honesty, Yuzi wasn’t anywhere near the right form when it came to the last World Cup. He was out of form, he was bowling flat deliveries. He wasn’t confident to give it air. He had lost his mojo. That happens to you as individuals,” said Pollock.

“There is no doubt Yuzi has got his form back. He’s really starting to look the part again. You can see that little bounce in his step. He’s got the deliveries coming out nicely. I would think he would be a firm favourite now to go to the next World Cup,” he added.