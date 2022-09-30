T20 World Cup 2022: 4 Players who can replace Jasprit Bumrah in Team India’s squad

India’s frontline pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 following an injury ahead of the first T20I against South Africa. Though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hasn’t yet made any official confirmation, reports citing BCCI sources have claimed that Bumrah has been advised 4 to 6 months of rest, which means he will miss the multi-team event scheduled to begin from October 16 in Australia.

Notably, Bumrah, who had also missed the Asia Cup due to his back injury, appeared in the second and third T20I against Australia, but minutes before the toss of the series opener against the Proteas, the apex Indian board had informed that the right-arm pacer would miss the game.

While the fans are still waiting for the official confirmation from BCCI, let’s take a look at four such players who can replace Bumrah in India’s T20 World Cup squad:

1) Mohammed Shami

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami seems to be the first choice of potential players who could replace Bumrah. Shami is already part of the World Cup squad as standbys and considering his huge experience of the shortest format, he definitely can fill in for Bumrah.

So far, Shami has played 17 T20Is for Team India and has picked up 18 wickets at an average of 26.89 and an economy rate of 9.54. When it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL), the right-arm pacer has bagged 99 scalps from 93 games at an average of 29.19 and an economy rate of 8.52.

2) Deepak Chahar

Like Shami, Deepak Chahar is also part of the Indian World Cup squad as a standby. The Agra-born speedster has recently returned from an injury and exhibited his excellence with the new ball in the first T20I against South Africa on Wednesday.

There is no doubt that Chahar is a deserving candidate who can replace Bumrah in the World Cup outfit. Hitherto, Chahar has represented India in 22 T20I games, where he has taken 28 wickets at an average of 22.53 and an economy rate of 8.08. Regarding the IPL, Chahar has bagged 59 scalps from 63 matches at an average of 29.19 and an economy rate of 7.80.

3) Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj is another strong contender to replace Bumrah in India’s T20 World Cup squad. The Hyderabad pacer has recently replaced Bumrah in the India outfit for the upcoming two T20Is against South Africa.

Siraj has played 5 T20Is for India, where he has picked as many wickets at an average of 41.80 and an economy rate of 10.45. The seamer has picked 59 wickets from 65 IPL games averaging 33.07 with an economy rate of 8.78.

4) Umesh Yadav

Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav is another contender who can fill in for Bumrah in the global showpiece event. Umesh has a vast experience of playing down under in the white-ball cricket but in ODIs. He was India’s leading wicket-taker in the 2015 World Cup in Australia, with 18 scalps in eight matches at 17.83.

Recently, Umesh made a comeback to the T20I side when he appeared in the first T20I against Australia at Mohali. The right-arm pacer took a couple of wickets for 27 in 4 overs. So far, Umesh has played eight matches in the shortest format, taking 11 scalps at an average of 22.36 and a strike rate of 14.73.